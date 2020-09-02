England spinner Bess to join Yorkshire from Somerset

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England spinner Dom Bess will swap Somerset for Yorkshire next season, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who had a loan spell at Headingley last year, has signed a four-year deal with his new county.

"The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is delighted to confirm that Dom Bess will join on a permanent deal from the 2021 season," said a statement.

Bess, who made his England debut against Pakistan in 2018, said he hoped the move would lead to a long international career.

"Hopefully the opportunities I can get at Yorkshire will develop my learning to kick on and play international cricket for a long time," he told yorkshireccc.com.

"That is the ultimate goal, but I also want to be part of a Yorkshire side that are again winning championships."

Bess has played 10 Tests for England, taking 19 wickets. He averages just under 28 runs with the bat.

