Froome, Thomas to race Tirreno-Adriatico after Tour de France snub

Issued on:

Italian job for Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome
Italian job for Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome Jeff PACHOUD AFP/File
1 min
Rome (AFP)

Former Tour de France champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, who were both dropped for this year's race, were on Wednesday named by their Ineos team to race in next week's Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy.

For Froome, the eight-stage race will act as a warm-up for his participation in the Vuelta a Espana from October 20-November 8.

Thomas, meanwhile, can use the event as an appetiser ahead of the Giro d'Italia from Octover 3-25.

The Tirreno-Adriatico starts in Monday will, however, be missing Slovenia's Primoz Roglic who is taking part in the Tour de France.

