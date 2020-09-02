Montpellier record two Covid-19 cases, two days before Top 14 kick-off

Last season's Top 14 was declared over in April due to the coronavirus pandemic

Montpellier (France) (AFP)

Montpellier announced on Wednesday an unnamed player and a member of their coaching staff had tested positive for coronavirus, just two days from opening the new French Top 14 campaign.

The French national league (LNR) announced earlier in the week its Covid-19 protocols which would see a match postponed if more than two cases are recorded at one club.

Montpellier, who boast Springboks' World Cup star Handre Pollard in their squad, host Pau on Friday.

"The two people concerned were immediately isolated from the rest of the team," the club said.

"The whole of first-team set-up will be tested again tomorrow morning and the results will be announced once they are received.

"Knowing that fewer than three players within the professional squad have tested positive in a period of seven days, in line with the LNR's recommendations and health protocol, the match is still set to go ahead," they added.

On Tuesday, Stade Francais' match with Bordeaux-Begles, also scheduled for Friday, was moved to a later date as the Parisians asked the LNR to delay the fixture due to a lack of healthy front-row forwards.

