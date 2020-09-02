In the press

Skip to main content
'We will never give up': Charlie Hebdo defiant as terror trial begins

Issued on:

IN THE PAPERS
IN THE PAPERS © FRANCE 24
By: Dheepthika LAURENT
5 min

IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, September 2: We bring you French and international coverage reacting to Charlie Hebdo's latest cover. The satirical weekly targeted by terrorists in January 2015 is republishing controversial cartoons of Prophet Mohammed as the trial of those involved in the deadly attacks begins. Also, Politico looks at what's left of the "I am Charlie" movement, five years on.

Advertising

For more on the articles we mentioned in this press review:

Charlie Hebo front page: "Tout ça pour ça"

Libération front page: "Pour eux, pour nous, pour l'histoire"

La Croix front page: "L'heure de la justice"

Le Temps' Chappatte front page cartoon 

Politico: "Five years on, is France still Charlie?"

