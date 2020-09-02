In the press

'We will never give up': Charlie Hebdo defiant as terror trial begins
IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, September 2: We bring you French and international coverage reacting to Charlie Hebdo's latest cover. The satirical weekly targeted by terrorists in January 2015 is republishing controversial cartoons of Prophet Mohammed as the trial of those involved in the deadly attacks begins. Also, Politico looks at what's left of the "I am Charlie" movement, five years on.
