Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Lebanon
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Closing the gap: Brazil announces equal pay for men, women footballers

Issued on:

Brazil's women's football team at a championship match hosted in Calais, France, on March 10, 2020.
Brazil's women's football team at a championship match hosted in Calais, France, on March 10, 2020. © AFP/Denis Charlet
Text by: NEWS WIRES
2 min

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Wednesday that its men's and women's national soccer teams will receive equal pay and prize money. 

Advertising

"There is no more gender difference, the CBF is treating men and women equally," the Brazilian Football Confederation chief Rogerio Caboclo said in statement.

The CBF said that it had also appointed two women's soccer coordinators, Duda Luizelli and Aline Pellegrino.

Pay disparity between men's and women's professional soccer players has been in the spotlight since the United States women's team sued the governing body U.S. Soccer last year alleging gender discrimination in earnings and working conditions.

The team's claims were dismissed by a court in May and a bid to immediately appeal the decision was denied.

Australian soccer's governing body said in November that it had reached agreement with the players' union on a new collective bargaining agreement that "closes the pay gap" between the men's and women's teams.

New Zealand and Norway have also moved to address the pay gap between their male and female players.

The Brazil women's team reached the World Cup final in 2007 and Olympic finals in 2004 and 2008.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.