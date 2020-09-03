Kazakhstan's Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six after long breakaway

Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko of Astana won the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Sept. 3, 2020.

Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko of Astana won the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday after powering away from a strong breakaway group.

Spaniard Jesus Herrada was second across the finish on Monta Aigoual at the end of a 191-kilometre ride from Le Teil. Briton Adam Yates finished in the main pack and kept the yellow jersey.

The Tour’s top contenders were still racing far behind the 27-year-old Lutsenko on the mountain when he crossed the line at the top with towering views of southern France.

Lutsenko was among a group of eight breakaway riders that surged ahead of the main pack on the 191-kilometre (119-mile) Stage 6. The stage sped southwest from the start town of Le Teil in southern France.

Riding for the Astana team, Lutsenko shook off his breakaway companions on the day’s punishing final climb, up to the Lusette pass, scaled for the first time by the 117-year-old Tour.

He started the stage in 37th place overall, nearly six minutes behind race leader Yates. Since Lutsenko was not a threat for the yellow jersey, Yates, his team and other top riders were content to let the breakaway riders race off ahead.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)

