Making us laugh: The female comics taking to the stage

By: Annette Young Follow | Camille PAUVAREL | Aline BOTTIN | Stéphanie CHEVAL 14 min

With much of America and the rest of the world enthralled with Sarah Cooper's TikTok impersonations of Donald Trump; just how hard is it to be a female stand-up comic in a world that is still very much male-dominated? Annette Young talks to American comedian Sarah Donnelly, who's now based in Paris. Also three years after it first emerged, #MeToo appears to have arrived in Iran with the highly conservative Muslim country facing a tidal wave of accusations on social media about sexual abuse.