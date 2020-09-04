Making us laugh: The female comics taking to the stage
With much of America and the rest of the world enthralled with Sarah Cooper's TikTok impersonations of Donald Trump; just how hard is it to be a female stand-up comic in a world that is still very much male-dominated? Annette Young talks to American comedian Sarah Donnelly, who's now based in Paris. Also three years after it first emerged, #MeToo appears to have arrived in Iran with the highly conservative Muslim country facing a tidal wave of accusations on social media about sexual abuse.
Plus we meet the lionesses of Kenya, an all-female ranger unit working hard to protect the country's wildlife from poachers.
