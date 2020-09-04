Skip to main content
French jihadist Diaby detained in Syria by rival group eyeing 'sole power broker' role

French jihadist recruiter Omar Omsen (left).
French jihadist recruiter Omar Omsen (left). © France 24 screengrab
The French jihadist Omar Diaby, also known as Omar Omsen, one of the main recruiters of young French jihadists bound for Syria on behalf of several terrorist movements, was detained on August 30 in the Idlib region by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a rival jihadist group in Syria.

Wassim Nasr, FRANCE 24's specialist on jihadist movements, tells us more about Omar Diaby, a former Nice resident who has been in Syria nearly since the start of the conflict there, how he was caught, by whom and why.

To watch, click on the video player above.

