Sifan Hassan sets new women's one-hour world record

Sifan Hassan waved the Dutch flag as she celebrated after setting a world record for distance run in an hour at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday

Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Sifan Hassan smashed the world record for the rarely-run women's one-hour event at the Brussels Diamond league meet on Friday.

Hassan, the reigning world 1,500 and 10,000m champion, produced a thrilling kick over the final minute to see off world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei and notch up an astonishing 18.930km over the 60 minutes behind closed doors in the Belgian capital.

Hassan's final distance added 413m -- more than a lap -- to the previous record of 18.517km set by Ethiopian Dire Tune Arissi in 2008.

"I'm very happy," said Hassan. "At the start I didn't feel so good,

"But after 30 minutes, every minute was easy.

"I never thought I'd run so far!"

