Third seed Medvedev eases into US Open third round

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Third seed Daniil Medvedev made light work of his second-round match at the US Open on Thursday, defeating Christoper O'Connell in straight sets.

The Russian progressed to the third round 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at the expense of the 116th-ranked Australian inside the US National Tennis Center's Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 24-year-old world number five, seeking his first Grand Slam, is looking to go one better than last year when he lost an epic five-set final to Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev will take on American wildcard J.J. Wolf for a place in the fourth round.

© 2020 AFP