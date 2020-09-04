Third seed Medvedev eases into US Open third round
New York
Third seed Daniil Medvedev made light work of his second-round match at the US Open on Thursday, defeating Christoper O'Connell in straight sets.
The Russian progressed to the third round 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at the expense of the 116th-ranked Australian inside the US National Tennis Center's Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The 24-year-old world number five, seeking his first Grand Slam, is looking to go one better than last year when he lost an epic five-set final to Rafael Nadal.
Medvedev will take on American wildcard J.J. Wolf for a place in the fourth round.
