Van Aert wins wind-blown stage seven of Tour de France

Belgian Wout Van Aert gained his second Tour de France stage victory in three days as he outsprinted a wind-reduced peloton in Lavaur on Friday.

The Tour de France burst into life Friday when a fast start and crosswinds blew the peloton apart in the seventh stage, leaving dark horse Tadej Pogacar with a lot of catching-up to do ahead of the Pyrenees on Saturday.

Friday's 168-km ride from Millau was dominated by Van Aert, who won his second Tour stage this year after a brutal start by Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team and crosswinds had split the pack.

A sudden acceleration by champion Egan Bernal's Ineos Grenadiers team split the leading pack again with Slovenian Pogacar, one of the most fancied underdogs of the race, finding himself trapped behind and losing 1:21 on the line.

The 21-year-old UAE Emirates rider is now expected to be on the attack in the Pyrenees this weekend.

Briton Adam Yates, along with Primoz Roglic, Bernal and Pinot, was on the right side of the break and retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

He now leads Roglic by three seconds and France's Guillaume Martin by nine.

Pyrenees ahead

After a couple of extremely quiet days, the peloton was thrown into a tumbler when Bora-Hansgrohe's attack on the first climb left most of the sprinters behind.

That boosted Sagan's quest for a record-extending eighth green jersey for the points classification.

Green-jersey-holder Sam Bennett, as well as Australian Cadel Ewan, were far behind and could not contest the intermediate sprint, where Sagan collected 17 points after being beaten by only Matteo Trentin.

Triple world champion Sagan was again beaten in the final sprint won by Milan-Sanremo champion Van Aert, but the Slovak picked up an extra four points to leapfrog Bennett into the top of the points classification.

Saturday's eighth stage is a 141-km mountain trek in the Pyrenees, featuring the ascents of the Col de Mente, the Port de Bales and the Col de Peyresourde.

While the downhill finish might lead the big guns to hold their fire again, any Pogacar move to regain time could trigger some movement.

