Disfigured by blast, Beirut victims to undergo facial reconstruction

Plastic surgeon Nabil Hakayem with his patient Mabelle, who was badly injured by the Beirut port explosion on August 4, 2020.

One month on from the deadly August 4 explosion that devastated swathes of the Lebanese capital, several of those injured have been left with severe head wounds and deformations. Some will have to undergo multiple surgeries and wait months or even years before their faces return to normal.

FRANCE 24 reporters Thameen Al-Kheetan and Zohra Ben Miloud met a Beirut plastic surgeon who uses digital 3D printing to treat patients mutilated by the blast.

"We have many facial injuries, because people were in their homes, and some were close to doors or windows,” says Nabil Hokayem, plastic surgeon at the Hôtel Dieu in Beirut, Lebanon. “So either they were thrown away by the blast, or heavy material fell directly on them."

Click on the player above to watch the report. Warning: Some viewers may find the images distressing.

