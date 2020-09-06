Djokovic default, Gasly's 'crazy' F1 win: Who said what in sport this weekend

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"When I heard that the line judge was on the floor I was in shock. I never expected this moment when playing Novak. I think it was bad luck."

-- Pablo Carreno Busta on the sensational moment that Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the US Open for accidentally hitting a line judge with the ball during their last 16 tie.

"It was such a crazy race. I have been through so much in the space of 18 months, to get my first win in Formula 1 I am struggling for words."

-- Shock Italian Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly after his maiden F1 triumph and first by a French driver for 24 years.

"It's definitely weird because she could play her first round of singles and first round of doubles, and now suddenly she's kicked out. It's brutal."

-- French tennis player Alize Cornet on the US Open's controversial decision to force compatriot Kristina Mladenovic to withdraw from the tournament as she been in close contact with Benoit Paire, who tested positive for Covid-19 last weekend.

"I have failed so many times. This might be a turning point in my career."

-- Great French hope Thibaut Pinot after losing 15 minutes on stage eight of the Tour de France.

"It hurts even more once it's at home."

-- Charles Leclerc after Ferrari suffered their worst qualifying performance in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in 36 years. In the race on Sunday, Leclerc survived a huge accident.

"Ten seconds bonus for the stage win in the sprint is great but I don't know what happened in it."

-- Tadej Pogacar after winning the Tour de France's ninth stage on Sunday.

"I think clubs are above every player. Barcelona was founded in 1899 and is one of the best in the world, it has won titles forever. Clearly there has been a wonderful relationship. Leo has made Barca grow exponentially but I would have liked it a lot more if an agreement had been reached."

-- Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique on the Lionel Messi saga.

"It was a good back-to-school game."

-- France coach Didier Deschamps after the 1-0 win over Sweden in the Nations League.

