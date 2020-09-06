Fati becomes Spain's youngest ever scorer

Ansu Fati is one of the hottest football talents in Europe

Madrid (AFP)

Ansu Fati became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Spanish national team on Sunday by scoring against Ukraine in the Nations League.

Aged 17 years and 311 days, Fati netted in the 32nd minute of the League A, Group 4 clash at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, when he cut in from the left and curled into the bottom corner to make it 3-0.

The Barcelona forward, who was making his first start for Spain, beat the previous record held by Juan Errazquin, who scored three goals aged 18 against Switzerland in 1925.

Fati is now the youngest player to score for Spain, for Barca in La Liga and the youngest to score in the Champions League as well.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, the teenager made his Barca debut at the start of last season, becoming the second youngest player ever to play for the Catalan giants.

He was the club's youngest ever scorer in La Liga after he netted off the bench against Osasuna and the he also scored on his first Barca start, against Valencia, aged 16.

The next day, Barcelona newspaper Mundo Deportivo wrote "A star is born" and he continued breaking records by hitting the winner against Inter Milan in the Champions League in December.

Fati was expected to be given his debut for Spain earlier this year but he had to wait as fixtures were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His goal against Ukraine came after a spell-binding opening half an hour from the youngster as he caused havoc down the left wing and almost scored with a bicycle kick.

Fati's goal put Spain almost out of sight against Ukraine after Sergio Ramos scored the opening two goals, the first from the penalty spot.

