Matsushima's Top 14 debut lasts 16 minutes before injury strikes

Catch me if you can: Clermont's Japanese full-back Kotaro Matsushima runs with the ball on Sunday

Paris (AFP)

Kotaro Matsushima's widely-anticipated debut in the French Top 14 lasted just 16 minutes on Sunday when he was forced off the pitch with a thigh injury.

The 27-year-old Japanese international full-back, playing for his new club Clermont in front of 10,000 fans at the Stade Marcel Michelin against Toulouse, only had the chance to put in a couple of kicks and enjoy a 20-metre break before injury struck.

He was replaced by Cheikh Tiberghien with his side narrowly ahead 6-5 at the time.

The South African-born Matsushima, who starred at last year's World Cup in Japan by scoring five tries, has signed a two-year deal at Clermont.

