Peterson joins Lions after being dumped by Washington

Washington (AFP)

Adrian Peterson, fifth in NFL career rushing yardage, agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, two days after being released by Washington.

The 35-year-old running back will be reunited with Darrell Bevell, who was offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings during Peterson's heyday from 2007 to 2010, with the one-year deal, reportedly worth $1.05 million plus incentives.

Peterson, who has said he wants to play another four years, should help a young backfield that was in the bottom half among NFL rushing teams with 103.1 yards a game.

With 14,216 career rushing yards on 3,036 carries in 164 NFL games, Peterson trails Lions legend Barry Sanders by 1,053 yards for fourth on the all-time list and is just 1,131 behind third-place Frank Gore.

Peterson managed 1,042 yards in 16 starts for Washington in 2018 and gained 898 yards in 15 starts last year.

While Sanders might be overtaken by Peterson, the retired Detroit star was among the first to welcome Peterson to the Lions.

"So excited to see @AdrianPeterson coming to the @Lions," Sanders posted on Twitter. "It will be great to have you in town."

