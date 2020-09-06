Trout leaps above Salmon with club-record 300th homer for Angels

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout belted his 300th career home run on Saturday to set a club record one day after he tied Tim Salmon's mark.

In game one of a seven-inning double-header against the Houston Astros, Trout crushed a 1-2 fastball from right-handed pitcher Brandon Bielak for a two-run homer in the third inning.

In addition to setting a club record, Trout's 300th career home run moved the three-time American League Most Valuable Player into the major league lead this season with 15.

The blast was part of a 10-9 walkoff win for the Angels.

Trout was 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and a walk in the win capped by Jo Adell's walk-off two-run single.

"It means a lot," Trout said. "It's special. I know (Salmon) was up there (in the concourse) watching.

"I saw some highlights from last night where he was getting nervous. Sitting on 299, I was thinking about it. Not going to lie. But I got a good pitch to hit, and it went out."

Trout is in his 10th season with the Angels and posted his 300th homer in his 1,235th game.

Salmon played 14 seasons and 1,672 games with the Angels.

Salmon, who works as a television commentator, congratulated Trout on air.

"It's time to pass the torch on to somebody in the family -- another fish," Salmon said.

Trout's homer also moved him into a tie with Hall of Famer Chuck Klein for 150th on MLB's all-time homer list. He's the 11th active player to reach the 300-homer mark.

"He's a special player," Angels manager Joe Maddon said. "He is the consummate pro with some of the sickest ability in the history of this game."

© 2020 AFP