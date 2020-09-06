Skip to main content
Tunisia says three militants killed after fatal stabbing of officer in Sousse

Issued on:

A Tunisian gendarme stands guard during a security operation in Ariana province, north of Tunis.
A Tunisian gendarme stands guard during a security operation in Ariana province, north of Tunis. © Fethi Belaïd, AFP file photo
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Attackers with knives killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another Sunday before three assailants were shot dead, the National Guard said, labelling it a "terrorist attack". 

The attack took place in the Tunisian tourist city of Sousse, the site of the worst of several jihadist attacks in recent years, where 38 people, most of them Britons, were killed in a 2015 beachside shooting.

"A patrol of two National Guard officers was attacked with a knife in the centre of Sousse," 140 kilometres (80 miles) south of the capital Tunis, said National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebali. 

"One died as a martyr and the other was wounded and is hospitalised," he said, adding that "this was a terrorist attack".

Security forces pursued the assailants, who had taken the officers' guns and vehicle, through the city's tourist area of El-Kantaoui, said Jebali, adding that "in a firefight three terrorists were killed". 

(AFP)

