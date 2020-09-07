Skip to main content
Man City's Mahrez and Laporte test positive for coronavirus

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez has tested positive for coronavirus
London (AFP)

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

City said in a statement that both players were self-isolating in accordance with Premier League and government rules.

"Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus," the statement said.

"Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season."

Manchester City's first Premier League match is against Wolves on September 21.

