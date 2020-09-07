MLB legend Brock, former stolen base king, dead at 81

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock, second on Major League Baseball's all-time stolen base list and elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985, died Sunday. He was 81.

The Chicago Cubs, with whom Brock began his 19-year major league career in 1961, announced his passing, but it was with the Cardinals, who Brock joined in a 1964 trade, where he became a star.

Brock was a member of World Series champion Cardinals squads in 1964 and 1967 and the club has retired his No. 20 jersey.

Brock retired in 1979 with 938 career stolen bases, which was the all-time record until it was overtaken by Rickey Henderson, who finished with 1,406.

He set a single-season stolen base mark of 114 in 1974 and took over the career MLB lead in 1977. Henderson broke his career mark in 1991 after establishing a new one-season record in 1982 with 130.

Brock was an MLB All-Star outfielder for six seasons and led the National League in steals for eight seasons, finishing his career with a .293 batting average, 3,023 hits, 149 home runs and 900 runs batted in.

