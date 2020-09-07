Saudi Arabia sentences eight people over killing of Jamal Khashoggi

File photo taken in 2014 of Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul

A Saudi court issued prison sentences against eight defendants in the case of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported Monday, in a trial criticised by international human rights groups.

Saudi Arabia’s state television revealed few details about the final verdicts issued by the Riyadh Criminal Court against the eight Saudi nationals whose names were not made public.

The court ordered a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for five. Another received a 10-year sentence, and two others were ordered to serve seven years in prison.

The verdict came after Khashoggi's sons said in May that they had "pardoned" the killers.

The trial was widely criticised by rights groups and an independent UN investigator, who noted that no senior officials nor anyone suspected of ordering the killing was found guilty. The independence of the court was also brought into question.

Prior to his killing, Khashoggi had written critically of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in columns for the Washington Post. He was living in exile in the US for about a year as Prince Mohammed oversaw a crackdown in Saudi Arabia on human rights activists, writers and critics of the kingdom’s devastating war in Yemen.

Khashoggi was killed in late 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

'Full responsibility' but no knowledge

In October 2017, a team of 15 Saudi agents was dispatched to Turkey to meet Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for what he thought was an appointment to pick up documents needed to wed his Turkish fiancée. The group included a forensic doctor, intelligence and security officers, and individuals who worked for the crown prince’s office.

Turkish officials allege Khashoggi was killed and then dismembered with a bone saw. The body has not been found. Turkey, a rival of Saudi Arabia, apparently had the Saudi consulate bugged and has shared audio of the killing with the CIA, among others.

The grisly killing, which took place as his Turkish fiancée waited for him outside the building, drew international condemnation of Prince Mohammed.

The Saudi crown prince, who has the support of his father King Salman, denies any involvement. US intelligence agencies, however, say an operation like that could not have happened without his knowledge and the US Senate has blamed the crown prince for the murder.

In an interview in US network CBS’s “60 Minutes", Prince Mohammed said he took “full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia”. But he insisted that he had no knowledge of the operation, saying he cannot keep close track of the country’s millions of employees.

