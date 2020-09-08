Australia bowl in 3rd T20 as Moeen skippers England

Australia's Aaron Finch was bowled for 40 during Sunday's second T20

Advertising Read more

Southampton (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against England as both sides altered their line-ups for the third Twenty20 international at Southampton on Tuesday.

The hosts, now led by Moeen Ali, made two changes from the side that defeated the tourists by six wickets at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday to go an unbeatable 2-0 up in a three-match series.

Home captain Eoin Morgan was ruled out with a finger injury suffered in the second match and Jose Buttler, who made a match-winning 77 not out on Sunday, was not playing for personal reasons after being allowed to spend time away from the bio-secure 'bubble' with his family.

Their places were taken by Kent batsmen Sam Billings and Joe Denly, with Tom Banton set to open in place of Buttler and Jonny Bairstow now the home side's wicketkeeper.

With both skipper Morgan and vice-captain Buttler not playing, all-rounder Moeen took over the role.

Australia made three changes, with wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade set to open in place of David Warner and take over behind the stumps from Alex Carey.

All-rounder Mitch Marsh also came into the side, with Josh Hazlewood replacing fellow fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Whichever side wins this match will top the T20 international rankings, with England narrowly ahead of their arch-rivals following their wins in the first two matches.

England, the 50-over world champions, conclude their home international programme this season with three one-day internationals against Australia in Manchester starting on Friday.

Teams

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali (capt), Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade (wkt), Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Martin Saggers (ENG)

TV umpire: David Millns (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

© 2020 AFP