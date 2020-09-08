Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Belarus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Camavinga becomes youngest France international in 96 years

Issued on:

Eduardo Camavinga made his Rennes first-team debut in 2019
Eduardo Camavinga made his Rennes first-team debut in 2019 FRANCK FIFE AFP
1 min
Advertising

Saint-Denis (France) (AFP)

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga became France's youngest international in 96 years as he replaced Ngolo Kante in the Nations League fixture against Croatia on Tuesday.

Angolan-born Camavinga, aged 17 years and nine months, is only surpassed by Julien Verbrugghe, aged 16 years and 10 months in 1906, and Maurice Gastiger, at 17 years and 4 months in 1914.

The Rennes playmaker beats the post-World War II record set in 1955 by Maryan Wisnieski, aged 18 years and two months, and current team-mate Kylian Mbappe who made his les Bleus debut in 2017 at 18 years and three months old.

In August, Camavinga said he planned to stay at the Breton club this season despite reported interest from Real Madrid.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.