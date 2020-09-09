'Hurting' Perez to leave Racing Point

Advertising Read more

Mugello (Italy) (AFP)

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez announced on Wednesday he will leave Racing Point at the end of the season which could lead to him being replaced by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel is set to depart Ferrari but has yet to declare his future intentions.

Perez, 30, originally joined the team in its former guise as Force India in 2014 and missed this year's British Grand Prix after contracting coronavirus.

"It hurts a bit as I bet on the team during very rough times; we managed to overcome obstacles and I am very proud of saving jobs of several my teammates," Perez said on Twitter.

"I don't have a plan B. My intention is to continue racing here, but that would depend on finding a project that motivates me to continue giving my 100 percent in each lap," he added.

Racing Point are set change their name to Aston Martin next year after Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll's investment in the British brand.

Their current season has been marred by controversy with other teams claiming they had copied Mercedes' brake ducts.

On Sunday, Racing Point dropped their appeal against the 15 points deduction and 400,000 euros ($472,000) fine.

