Norway arrests suspect linked to 1982 Paris Jewish restaurant attack

Emergency services at the scene of a terror attack on the Jo Goldenberg deli and restaurant on rue des Rosiers, Paris, August 9, 1982.

Norwegian anti-terror police on Wednesday arrested a suspect linked to a 1982 attack in a Jewish neighbourhood in Paris that left six people dead and 22 injured, police said.

Advertising Read more

"The PST (anti-terror police) arrested a man in the city of Skien on a European arrest warrant issued by the French authorities," spokeswoman Annett Aamodt told AFP.

"A European arrest warrant has been issued by the French authorities, it will be carefully examined to see if the conditions are met," she added.

PST did not name the suspect but for several years France has requested the extradition of a man, who has lived in Norway since 1991, suspected of being involved in the attack attributed to the Abu Nidal organisation, which splintered from the Palestinian Fatah.

Norwegian media also reported that the arrest was connected to the 1982 attack.

The man, now in his sixties, has previously denied being involved in the attack where five people opened fire and threw grenades into the Goldenberg restaurant on rue des Rosiers in the Jewish quarter of Paris.

"My husband never killed anyone. He has never been in France," his wife told AFP in 2015 in response to an international arrest warrant issued by France, which Norway did not follow up on at the time.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe