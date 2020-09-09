Wasps' teen flanker Barbeary's hat-trick condemns Leicester to heaviest defeat

Ex-New Zealand centre Malakai Fekitoa was among six try scorers along with Alfie Barbeary in the Leicester win

Wasps' 19-year-old flanker Alfie Barbeary scored three tries in 16 minutes in Wednesday's 54-7 club-record English Premiership win over Leicester Tigers.

The Coventry-based side move within two points of second-placed Bristol Bears with the victory as Tigers remain 11th after their heaviest ever league defeat.

Tigers opened the scoring through lock Cameron Henderson's converted try after four minutes but the remaining 76 were dominated by the hosts.

Ex-All Black Malakai Fekitoa, fly-half Jacob Umaga and prop Tom West crossed before Barbeary's first touchdown on 41 minutes.

The England U-20s forward then added two more before the 61-minute mark and replacement Sam Spink and winger Zach Kibirige dotted down within the last quarter.

Elsewhere league leaders Exeter Chiefs beat Gloucester 35-22 to edge closer to securing a play off spot and champions Saracens, who will be relegated for salary cap breaches, lost 24-17 at Sale Sharks.

Later Bath host Worcester Warriors and London Irish face Harlequins.

