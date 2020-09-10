'Difficult economic times' - Werder Bremen agree second partial pay cut

The Werder Bremen squad, under head coach Florian Kohfeldt seen here wearing a face mask bearing the logo "team spirit", has also agreed to another pay-cut

Berlin (AFP)

Werder Bremen players, officials and backroom staff have again agreed to waive an undisclosed part of their salaries, the cash-strapped Bundesliga club announced Thursday.

Having previously endured a pay cut in March, the Werder squad and club employees have approved a second lowering of salaries, although no details of the amounts or time frame involved were given.

"We're glad that we've been able to reach a resolution before the start of the season," said Bremen sports director Frank Baumann, who is also taking a pay cut.

"This is very positive and will also play an important role in the club's talks with banks and lenders.

"Alongside the executive board and the coaching staff, the players are sending an important message."

Bremen, who won the last of four German league titles in 2003/04, avoided relegation by winning a two-legged relegation play-off last season.

Alongside Schalke 04, Bremen are one of the biggest German clubs to admit struggling financially because of lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the German league suspended matches in March for two months, several top-flight clubs, including Bayern Munich and Bremen, cut salaries to reduce their wage bills.

Bremen captain Niklas Moisander said the players accepted another partial pay cut after learning of the club's precarious finances.

"Reaching such a decision requires every player to be onboard" which "was not easy," admitted the Finland defender.

Bremen start their 2020/21 Bundesliga season at home to Hertha Berlin on September 19, the day after holders Bayern Munich kick-off the new league campaign by hosting Schalke.

Under head coach Florian Kohfeldt, Bremen have won all seven pre-season friendlies and face fourth-tier side Carl Zeiss Jena on Saturday in the first round of the German Cup.

