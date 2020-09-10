Gasly hopes for return to top after maiden GP success

Advertising Read more

Mugello (Italy) (AFP)

Pierre Gasly said on Thursday hopes he can turn his breakthrough victory for Alpha Tauri at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix into a move back to Red Bull or another top-level team.

The 24-year-old's unexpected Monza win came a year after being demoted by Red Bull to junior team AlphaTauri, with Alex Albon taking his place.

However Albon has struggled to match Max Verstappen at Red Bull this year amid growing rumours that another swap, reversing last year's move, may be under consideration.

"I'm competitive and I've already said it's the goal for every racing driver," said Gasly ahead of this weekend's Tuscan GP. "You want to be in the fastest car possible to get the best positions you can.

"Even though I feel at the moment we are performing at a high level and really extracting everything from the AlphaTauri car, my personal target is to fight for podiums on a more regular basis -- and wins and championships if possible.

"I always try to be in the fastest car available and this will always be the target."

The 24-year-old driver's maiden victory was the first by a Frenchman at any Grand Prix since Olivier Panis triumphed in the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix and only the second ever by an Alpha Tauri, or Toro Rosso, driver.

"What it's going to change for the future, I didn't really think about all this," he added.

"We will see what opportunities there will be in the future, but at the moment I just want to take this time to celebrate with AlphaTauri, with this team.

"We still have many more races to go until the end of the year and we need to make sure we perform at a very high level and the focus is on that at the moment."

