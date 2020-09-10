'Happy days' - Pavic, Soares lift US Open men's doubles trophy

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Mate Pavic of Croatia and Brazilian veteran Bruno Soares won the US Open men's doubles final in straight sets on Thursday.

The unseeded pair defeated eighth seeds Croatian Nikola Mektic and the Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof 7-5, 6-3, in 1 hr 31 min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It marked a third Grand Slam men's doubles title for the 38-year-old Soares and a second at Flushing Meadows after his victory with Britain's Jamie Murray in 2016.

"It means a lot," said Soares. "I'm extremely happy. It's been a tough year for everyone.

"I'm really glad for the work that everyone put into this event to give us the opportunity to get back on the court.

"It's a very positive way to come back for us - happy days. Hopefully we get back to normal soon but very grateful for everything," he added.

For the 27-year-old Pavic, it is a second Grand Slam men's doubles title after victory at the Australian Open in 2018.

"We had tough matches," said Pavic.

"We were a break down serving for the match after the opening set of the second round," he added, referring to their hard-fought 6-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory over Americans Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow.

"So we got through tough moments throughout the week. Very happy to be here lifting the title," he added.

Soares and Pavic have also enjoyed success in mixed doubles in recent years.

Soares won the US Open mixed doubles in 2012 and 2014. He also triumphed at the Australian Open mixed in 2016.

Pavic lifted the mixed at Flushing Meadows in 2016 and at the Australian Open in 2018.

The mixed doubles event was canceled at this year's US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2020 AFP