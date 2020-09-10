Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Brexit
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Large explosions rock army base outside Zarqa, Jordan, near capital Amman

Issued on: Modified:

Breaking news
Breaking news France 24.
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

A series of large explosions rocked a Jordanian army base outside the city of Zarqa on the northeastern edge of capital Amman, a security source said. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosions in an area where there are dozens of army bases on the outskirts of the sprawling industrial city.

Advertising

Residents said that windows of homes were shattered in parts of Zarqa, where large flames could be seen.

Jordan’s state news agency said the explosions were in the Ghabawi area, east of Zarqa city, but gave no further details.

There was no official statement on the incident.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.