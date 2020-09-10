Trump admits to deliberately misleading US public over Covid-19, but will it matter?
Issued on:
IN THE PAPERS - Thursday, September 10: We look at reactions in the papers to Donald Trump admitting that he deliberately misled the US public over coronavirus so as not to create panic. Also, Nafissatou Diallo, the New York hotel maid who accused Dominique Strauss-Kahn of raping her in 2011, breaks her silence over the scandal. In France, a new petition calls for rebel poets Arthur Rimbaud and Paul Verlaine to be buried at the Panthéon. And find out how your favourite soap operas are managing to film intimate scenes while socially distancing!
For more on the stories in the press review, here are the links:
Donald Trump
The Washington Post: "Trump acknowledges he intentionally downplayed deadly coronavirus, says effort was to reduce panic"
The Week: "The staggering consequences of Trump's coronavirus lies"
WBUR: "Don't Be Shocked Trump Lied About COVID On Tape. Be Horrified That It Won't Matter"
Nafissatou Diallo
Paris Match: "Exclusif - Nafissatou Diallo : "J’ai dit la vérité et j'ai été privée de justice"
French poet petition
Le Figaro: "Rimbaud et Verlaine, trop libres pour le Panthéon"
Soap operas
The Guardian: "Screen kisses: why actors are now snogging mannequins, mirrors and their own lovers on set"
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe