Wildfires devastate US West Coast, at least seven dead

Butte County firefighters watch as flames tower over their truck in the Bear fire in Oroville, California -- one of several wildfires raging along the US Pacific coast

Advertising Read more

Clovis (United States) (AFP)

Wildfires raged Thursday up and down the US West Coast, whipping through towns in three states and prompting widespread evacuations as officials warn the death toll could shoot up in the coming days.

At least seven people have been confirmed dead in California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise.

In Butte County, California, where three people have been killed, firefighters battled the flames through the night, after a day of apocalyptic orange skies over the Golden State.

Five towns were "substantially destroyed" as widespread evacuations took place across Oregon, governor Kate Brown said.

"This could be the greatest loss of human lives and property due to wildfire in our state's history," she told a press conference.

In Oregon, two deaths were confirmed in the Santiam Canyon region, 60 miles (95 kilometers) south of Portland, and another was recorded in the Ashland area.

Only "smoldering ruins" remained of large parts of the town of Talent, local resident Sandra Spelliscy told AFP.

"There are numerous neighborhoods where there are no structures left standing... dozens of homes (gone) and literally nothing except the skeletons of a chimney or an appliance," she said.

Emergency officials ordered the evacuation of Estacada -- a small, rural city 30 miles southeast of Portland.

Jason Valean, 29, fled his house on foot with his two large dogs and was nervously waiting in the central downtown area for his mother.

"She wanted to keep the dogs in their pen, but I wasn't going to let her," he said, adding she had released their pigs in the hope they would have a chance of getting away safely.

Another resident said she was planning to stay despite the evacuation order because she worried about looting, although her husband was leaving with their son and granddaughter.

- 'We just left everything' -

California and Washington have been scrambling to contain the rapidly spreading wildfires since the weekend due to unprecedented heat waves followed by intense, dry winds.

Among those killed was a one-year-old boy who perished while his parents suffered severe burns as they attempted to flee an inferno 130 miles east of Seattle.

Three unidentified people were also killed in northern California.

Leanna Mikesler, from Clovis in the state's center, told AFP she had been forced to flee wildfires before, but it was "10 times harder" during the coronavirus pandemic.

People in the San Francisco area awoke Wednesday to a deep orange sky caused by wildfire smoke that at times blocked out sunlight entirely.

Photos of the eerie scene, particularly of a San Francisco skyline fit for a dystopian science fiction film, spread quickly on social media.

Lauren, a 19-year-old San Francisco resident, told AFP: "We were just like, this is the weirdest day we've ever seen so we might as well come out and experience that together."

Much of the smoke blew down from the north, where the Bear Fire exploded at an unprecedented speed overnight, combining with older blazes to threaten the town of Oroville.

Evacuation warnings were expanded to parts of the town of Paradise, the site of California's deadliest modern fire which killed 86 people less than two years ago.

At the Creek Fire in central California, exhausted firefighters raced between blazes as thick columns of smoke rose up from the Sierra forest -- now closed, along with all 18 of the state's national forests.

In one home near Shaver Lake, only the scorched remains of a washing machine, outdoor dining table and chairs were left standing beside the ash-coated chassis of a pickup truck.

"It's scary... we just left everything," said 68-year-old Sandy Clark, who fled her home for a hotel rather than a crowded shelter due to coronavirus fears.

- 'We must do more' -

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate homes across the region.

In Washington, where the town of Malden was decimated, Governor Jay Inslee described the wildfires as "unprecedented and heartbreaking," and blamed the ferocity of this year's fires on climate change.

California Governor Gavin Newsom added: "I quite literally have no patience for climate change deniers... It's completely inconsistent... with the reality on the ground."

He tweeted: "We must do more. We need action at EVERY level. CA cannot do this alone. Climate change is REAL. So please -- VOTE."

More than 14,000 firefighters are fighting 28 major wildfires across the country's most populous state.

© 2020 AFP