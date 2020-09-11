Australia beat England by 19 runs in 1st ODI

Adam Zampa took 4-55 as Australia beat England by 19 runs in the first ODI at Old Trafford

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Australia beat England by 19 runs to win the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday.

World champions England, set 295 for victory, finished on 275-9 as Australia defeated their arch-rivals for just the third time in 14 ODIs.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood reduced the hosts to 22-2 on his way to 3-26 before leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4-55) struck twice in two overs to leave England in dire straits at 57-4.

But Sam Billings, one of just two players in England's XI who didn't appear in last year's World Cup final win, hit 118 -- a maiden ODI hundred -- after his fifth-wicket partnership of 113 with opener Jonny Bairstow (84) gave the hosts hope of an unlikely victory.

Earlier Australia, in their first match at this level against England since a World Cup semi-final loss last year, made 294-9.

They were in trouble at 123-5 before a sixth-wicket stand of 126 between all-rounders Glenn Maxwell (77) and Mitchell Marsh (73) gave their bowlers enough runs to defend.

The three-match day/night series continues at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Brief scores

Australia 294-9, 50 overs (G Maxwell 77, M Marsh 73; M Wood 3-54, J Archer 3-57)

England 275-9, 50 overs (S Billings 118, J Bairstow 84; A Zampa 4-55, J Hazlewood 3-26)

Result: Australia won by 19 runs

Series: Australia lead three-match series 1-0

© 2020 AFP