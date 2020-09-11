Klopp reveals Ferguson apology

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp revealed he apologised to Alex Ferguson after waking the former Manchester United boss in the early hours of the morning.

Ferguson sent a congratulatory message to Klopp when Liverpool ended their 30-year wait to be crowned Premier League champions following Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea in June.

When Klopp's celebrations with his players at a Liverpool hotel had finally petered out, it was approaching 3.30am but the German was still keen to reply to Ferguson's message.

He did not anticipate the 78-year-old Scot would still have his phone on by his bedside when he sent his response, with Ferguson later revealing Klopp had accidently woken him up.

"The problem was that I came back late in my room that night and I couldn't sleep immediately so I went through the messages I got and one of them was from Alex Ferguson," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's opening game of the new English top-flight season against Leeds on Saturday.

"I just replied in a very polite way I think. It was about 3.30am-4am and I didn't expect him to have his phone next to his bed. I didn't want to wake him up. If that happened then sorry Alex!

"But since then we have not been in contact. He is still the former Man United manager and I don't think he wants to talk to me too much about the success of Liverpool.

"He respects it but it's not his favourite thing to watch on television!"

