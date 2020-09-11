Live: France's health minister outlines fresh Covid-19 measures as cases rise

France recorded nearly 10,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day on Thursday, its highest tally since the pandemic began. The country's Defence Council met on Friday to discuss new measures to stem the spread of the virus. President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that decisions taken on Friday will "provide visibility for the weeks to come".

As Covid-19 case numbers mount in France, with 9,843 confirmed on Thursday alone, experts say the time has come for some tough choices to attenuate the risk of a second wave.

Jean-François Delfraissy, who heads the scientific panel counselling the French government on coronavirus matters, said Wednesday the government would be "obliged to take a certain number of difficult decisions... in the next eight to 10 days at most".

Health Minister Olivier Véran is expected to announce the next steps during a press conference after the Defence Council's meeting on Friday afternoon.

