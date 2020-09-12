Skip to main content
Bouanga sends Saint-Etienne top in France

Denis Bouanga (C) scores from the spot in Saint-Etienne's 2-0 win over Strasbourg
Paris (AFP)

Saint-Etienne continued their promising start to the Ligue 1 season as a 2-0 win over Strasbourg took Claude Puel's side top of the table on Saturday.

Gabon international Denis Bouanga converted a 57th-minute penalty and helped set up Mahdi Camara to smash in a late second as Saint-Etienne climbed above Nice on goal difference with maximum points from their first two games.

Patrick Vieira's Nice lost 3-1 at Montpellier earlier in the day. Defender Daniel Congre scored twice for the hosts after an opening goal from Gaetan Laborde, with Dante grabbing a consolation strike.

Bordeaux are a point behind in third place following Friday's goalless draw with Lyon.

Seven games are scheduled for Sunday including the showdown between defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar has returned to the PSG squad along with Angel Di Maria and Keylor Navas after the trio were among seven players to miss Thursday's season-opening 1-0 loss at Lens having tested positive for Covid-19.

