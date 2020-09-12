UFC star McGregor arrested in Corsica for indecent exposure - court

Conor McGregor has been taken into custody in Corsica

Ajaccio (France) (AFP)

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has been taken into police custody in Corsica on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, the prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

"Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr Conor Anthony Mac Gregor (sic) was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services," wrote the prosecutor's office in a statement sent to AFP.

The statement gave no details of the alleged offences committed by the 32-year-old McGregor.

McGregor, an icon of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), who goes by the nickname 'Notorious', is no stranger to controversy.

He hit the headlines in 2019 for an attack on an older man in a Dublin bar captured in a viral video. In 2018 he pled guilty in Brooklyn, New York to disorderly conduct after attacking a bus filled with UFC fighters.

McGregor held the UFC title for featherweights from 2015 to 2016 and lightweights from 2016 to 2018 and lost to American legend Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 in a lucrative boxing match.

In June, he announced his retirement for the third time, after twice returning to the octagon.

