Deauville Film Festival: Jude Law drama 'The Nest' wins top prize

The jury of this year's Deauville American Film Festival pose with prize-winning director Sabrina Doyle (centre) on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

"The Nest" by director Sean Durkin scooped the top prize at the Deauville American Film Festival on Saturday, September 12, and claimed two other awards with jury president Vanessa Paradis praising the direction and the acting of its leads Jude Law and Carrie Coon.

As well as winning the Grand Prix, the festival's top prize, "The Nest", which tells the story of a family struggling with uncertainty and isolation after relocating from the US to England also took this year's Critics' Prize and was one of the winners of this year's Revelation Prize.

"There's an elegance in the direction and in the story and from the actors … who make you forget they're playing a role," said Paradis.

The Jury Prize was shared by two films: "First Cow", a tale of two friends seeking fortune in the American Old West, and "Lorelei", a film about a blue-collar American single mother reunited with her ex-con boyfriend after a 15-year prison stint.

Director Sabrina Doyle was one of the few filmmakers able to travel to accept her award in person amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"What an honour. It's maybe the biggest honour of my life up to now," she said in her acceptance speech

The second Revelation Prize went to the movie "The Assistant", directed by Kitty Green, and the Public Prize, voted on by festivalgoers, went to director Alan Ball's "Uncle Frank".

