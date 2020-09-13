France daily Covid-19 cases fall to more than 7,000 after previous day's record figure

Members of the medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hopital Europeen hospital in Marseille, France, September 8, 2020.

France's health authorities on Sunday reported 7,183 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, falling from a record 10,561 new infections on Saturday.

The total French death toll climbed by six over the past 24 hours, reaching 30,916. This figure includes people who have died in nursing homes as well as hospital.

Despite warning on Friday that the resurgence in cases marks a “clear worsening” of the coronavirus situation in France, Prime Minister Jean Castex did not announce any major new restrictions, saying the government’s aim is to "avoid a general lockdown" and succeed in living with the virus through social distancing, mask-wearing and ramped-up testing.

Castex said his government would implement fast-tracked Covid-19 testing for priority cases and provide local authorities with the power to make some businesses reduce opening hours.

Meanwhile the country's Defence Council met on Friday to discuss new measures to stem the spread of the virus, while experts say that tough measures will have to be taken to stem the resurgence in cases.

Jean-François Delfraissy, who heads the scientific panel counselling the French government on coronavirus matters, said on Wednesday that the government would be "obliged to take a certain number of difficult decisions... in the next eight to 10 days at most".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

