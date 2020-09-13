McPhee flies from back of pack to win San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix

Advertising Read more

Misano Adriatico (Italy) (AFP)

John McPhee fired himself back into contention in the Moto3 championship on Sunday after winning the San Marino Grand Prix and closing in on overall leader Albert Arenas, who crashed out.

Briton McPhee is third in the standings, 14 points behind Arenas, after surging to the front from 17th place on the starting grid and pipping Japanese rider Ai Ogura, who had started in pole position, by 0.037sec.

"It was a crazy race. Starting 17th on the grid was very difficult," said the Scot.

"When I found myself around 12th position I said to myself, 'I'm not going to stop there' and I kept pushing."

The 26-year-old Honda rider won his second race in that class after taking the honours in France last year.

