Microsoft says TikTok buyout offer rejected in US China standoff

Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019.

American tech giant Microsoft said Sunday its offer to buy TikTok was rejected, as a deadline looms for the Chinese-owned video app to sell or shut down its US operations.

"ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok's US operations to Microsoft," it said in a statement.

"We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok's users, while protecting national security interests," the statement added.

(AFP)

