Microsoft says TikTok buyout offer rejected in US China standoff
American tech giant Microsoft said Sunday its offer to buy TikTok was rejected, as a deadline looms for the Chinese-owned video app to sell or shut down its US operations.
"ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok's US operations to Microsoft," it said in a statement.
"We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok's users, while protecting national security interests," the statement added.
