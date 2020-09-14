Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Greece
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
ON THE GROUND

California residents express 'hurt' and disbelief at wildfires

Issued on:

The ruins of a structure burnt to the ground by wildfires in Berry Creek, California, USA.
The ruins of a structure burnt to the ground by wildfires in Berry Creek, California, USA. © FRANCE 24
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
3 min

As US President Donald Trump travels to California to assess the state's wildfires on Monday, displaced residents expressed their "hurt" and disbelief at the deadly disaster.

Advertising

Paul Clement and his family are back living in a trailer again, two years after first losing their home in the northern California town of Paradise to the devastating Camp Fire. In the wake of the blaze, the Clements relocated to nearby Berry Creek, where earlier this week tragedy struck again.

"I thought that driving through the Camp Fire was bad, but this was exceptionally bad," Clement told FRANCE 24. "The weather patterns that the fires create themselves (were) blowing embers and the fire across the road. You couldn't see more than 50 feet (15m). You could feel the heat coming through the car."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.