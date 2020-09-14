California residents express 'hurt' and disbelief at wildfires

The ruins of a structure burnt to the ground by wildfires in Berry Creek, California, USA.

As US President Donald Trump travels to California to assess the state's wildfires on Monday, displaced residents expressed their "hurt" and disbelief at the deadly disaster.

Paul Clement and his family are back living in a trailer again, two years after first losing their home in the northern California town of Paradise to the devastating Camp Fire. In the wake of the blaze, the Clements relocated to nearby Berry Creek, where earlier this week tragedy struck again.

"I thought that driving through the Camp Fire was bad, but this was exceptionally bad," Clement told FRANCE 24. "The weather patterns that the fires create themselves (were) blowing embers and the fire across the road. You couldn't see more than 50 feet (15m). You could feel the heat coming through the car."

