Ivory Coast court bars former leader Gbagbo, ex-PM Soro from presidential vote

Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara (C,L) shakes hands with head of the Ivorian Constitutionnal council Mamadou Kone (L) on January 16, 2017, in Abidjan. © Sia Kambou, AFP

Ivory Coast's Constitutional Council said Monday that former president Laurent Gbagbo and former prime minister Guillaume Soro are not eligible to run in the country's presidential election on October 31.