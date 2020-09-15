Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni jailed for two years on appeal

Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni received a two-year prison term at his appeal hearing on Tuesday, in a trial rights groups have called a test of press freedom in a country recently rocked by anti-government protests.

Drareni, 40, an editor at the Casbah Tribune news site and correspondent for French-language channel TV5 Monde, had been sentenced to three years in jail in August for his coverage of Algeria's anti-government protests.

The journalist was arrested on March 29 on charges of “inciting an unarmed gathering” and “endangering national unity” after covering demonstrations by the “Hirak” protest movement.

Weekly protests rocked Algeria for more than a year and only came to a halt in March due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

The Algerian judiciary has stepped up prosecutions and convictions of journalists, activists, political opponents and bloggers in recent months.

Some journalists have been accused of sowing discord, threatening national interests and being on the payroll of “foreign parties” with several in prison and trials under way.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) had called for Drareni's release ahead of his appeal hearing.

"The national and international Khaled Drareni Support Committees call for this journalist's immediate and unconditional release on health grounds after seeing how thin and weak he looked when brought before a court in Algiers at the start of his appeal hearing on 8 September," RSF said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

