Australia beat England in thriller to clinch ODI series

Winning runs: Mitchell Starc struck the first and last blows as Australia beat England to win the ODI series

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Australia beat world champions England by three wickets to win the third one-day international at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Victory gave Australia victory in the three-match series 2-1 as England suffered their first home ODI series loss in five years.

Set a target of 303 to win, Australia collapsed to 73-5 before a stand of 212 between Alex Carey (106) and Glenn Maxwell (108) took them to the brink of victory.

They still needed 10 off the last six balls but Mitchell Starc -- who'd earlier taken two wickets off the first two balls of the game -- hit his first ball, from leg-spinner Adil Rashid, for six and then struck the winning runs with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow's 112 revived England from the depths of none for two after left-armer Starc dismissed Jason Roy and Joe Root in a sensational start to the match.

Sam Billings (57) and Chris Woakes (53 not out) also helped take England past 300.

Brief scores

England 302-7, 50 overs (J Bairstow 112, S Billings 57, C Woakes 53 no; A Zampa 3-51, M Starc 3-74)

Australia 305-7, 49.4 overs (G Maxwell 108, A Carey 106)

Result: Australia won by three wickets

Series: Australia win three-match series 2-1

