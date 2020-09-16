Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Israel
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Israeli jets strike Gaza, say witnesses, after Palestinian rocket attack

Issued on:

Israeli security personnel and residents check a damaged laundry shop following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod, Israel September 15, 2020.
Israeli security personnel and residents check a damaged laundry shop following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod, Israel September 15, 2020. REUTERS - AMIR COHEN
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Israeli aircraft attacked in Gaza on Wednesday, witnesses said, and sirens warning of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory sounded in southern Israel.

Advertising

The witnesses said a training base run by the Hamas militant group, which controls Gaza, was hit in the air strike. The Israeli military, which did not immediately confirm the attack, said rocket-warning sirens went off in Israeli communities bordering Gaza.

Hours earlier, a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza struck the coastal Israeli city of Ashdod, wounding two people, at the same time as Israel and two Gulf Arab states signed agreements in Washington to establish formal relations.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.