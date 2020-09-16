Twitter attaches warning to manipulated video of Biden shared by Trump

US President Donald Trump uses a mobile phone during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 18, 2020.

Twitter Inc on Wednesday labeled a video shared by US President Donald Trump of Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden as “manipulated media".

The video, which appeared to show Biden playing rap group NWA’s song, “Fuck tha Police,” now displays a warning that links to collated tweets showing the actual event, where Biden pulled out his phone to play Luis Fonsi’s hit “Despacito” at a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Florida after being introduced by Fonsi.

In the manipulated video, Biden stands at a podium, takes out his cell phone and tells the audience, “I have just one thing to say,” then appears to play NWA’s 1988 protest song and dances slightly, smiling.

After a few seconds, he jokes: “If I had the talent of any one of these people, I’d be, I’d be elected president by acclamation.”

“China is drooling,” Trump wrote over the retweet.

Trump has cast himself as a “law-and-order” president during the campaign, in response to widespread protests, most of them peaceful, following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the video, which garnered more than 2.8 million views, was labelled based on its synthetic and manipulated media policy. The United Spot, self-described as making satirical videos, posted the original tweet.

Twitter has previously attached labels to tweets posted and shared by the president, including adding fact-checking notices on his tweets containing misleading information about mail-in ballots.

Biden’s digital director Rob Flaherty criticised Twitter’s labelling of the clip as insufficient, tweeting, “this is Trump’s second tweet on this fake video. The only notice you get is this itty bitty little flag at the bottom that it’s ‘manipulated media’ that you can barely notice.”

On Tuesday, Trump shared a supporter’s tweet that portrays Biden as a paedophile.

