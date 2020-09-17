Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Libya
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Ex-All Black Taylor to take legal action after Pau sacking

Issued on:

Tom Taylor scored 460 points in 71 games for Pau after joining from Toulon in 2016
Tom Taylor scored 460 points in 71 games for Pau after joining from Toulon in 2016 IROZ GAIZKA AFP/File
1 min
Advertising

Pau (France) (AFP)

Former New Zealand fly-half Tom Taylor will take Pau to an employment tribunal after his sacking by the French club in June, sources told AFP on Thursday.

Taylor, 31, who won the last of his three All Blacks caps in 2013, was fired by the Top 14 outfit for leaving France "without any prior authorisation from his employer even though all players were asked to remain available to the club and to comply with government measures in the fight against Covid-19".

The former Crusaders playmaker, who has now joined Japan's Toshiba Brave Lupus after four campaigns at the Pyrenees side, has appointed a legal firm to represent him at the hearing on October 1.

According to newspaper L'Equipe, Taylor is claiming around 1 million euros ($1.18 million) in salary loss which include image rights for his contract that was to run until June 2022.

Pau president Bernard Pontneau refused to comment.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.