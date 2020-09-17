France's former president Giscard leaves hospital

Back home and 'doing well'

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

France's former president Valery Giscard d'Estaing left hospital on Thursday after receiving treatment for a minor lung infection, his office said.

Giscard, 94, had been admitted on Monday to the Georges Pompidou hospital in Paris, with doctors diagnosing a "slight lung infection", it said.

Giscard "is back home", his office said in a statement to AFP.

"He is doing well", it said, adding he did not require special medical attention.

Giscard served as president from 1974 until 1981, when he lost the election to Francois Mitterrand.

Mitterrand died in 1996 and his successor Jacques Chirac died in 2019, leaving Giscard as by far France's oldest surviving leader.

During his presidency, he ushered through a spree of radical reforms, legalising abortion, liberalising divorce and reducing the voting age to 18.

In May, French prosecutors opened an investigation after claims by a German reporter that the former president had repeatedly touched her behind at his Paris office after an interview in 2018.

He has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as "grotesque", and is due to talk to investigators in the coming weeks.

The former president has been hospitalised several times with heart problems and had stents inserted some years ago, a member of his entourage said.

Giscard last appeared in public in September 2019, at the funeral of Jacques Chirac.

© 2020 AFP