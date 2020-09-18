French city of Nice tightens Covid-19 curbs as nationwide deaths trend upwards again

The southern city of Nice banned gatherings of more than 10 people in public spaces and restricted bar opening hours on Friday as France’s public health agency warned that deaths from Covid-19 are rising again for the first time since the end of the country’s nationwide lockdown.

France on Thursday registered almost 10,600 new infections, its highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. While the recent surge in cases mostly affected the young, infections are now growing fast among the over-75s, the health agency said in its weekly update.

Admissions to hospital and intensive care wards are also increasing, the agency added, warning that all coronavirus indicators are now worsening.

"For the first time since the lifting of the lockdown, we are seeing an increase in Covid-19 deaths," the agency said, adding that 265 people had died from the virus this week compared with 129 last week.

"The intensification of the spread of the virus among the oldest age group raises fears of the continuation of hospitalisations and deaths in the weeks to come," it said.

The number of new infections was down slightly — by eight percent — from the previous week. But the agency warned that this was likely an "underestimate" of infections due to saturation of testing capacity in certain regions.

There is growing concern in France about how hard it is to get a coronavirus test — especially in the Paris region — due to demand. Prime Minister Jean Castex admitted last week it had to do better.

"Not being able to test people (who may need quarantine)... may have an impact on the control of the outbreak," said Daniel Levy-Bruhl, head of the respiratory infections unit at the agency.

Nice-PSG behind closed doors

Health Minister Olivier Véran said Thursday that France is preparing tighter restrictions in several cities to curtail a surge in Covid-19 cases after daily infections topped 10,000 twice over the last week.

The French Riviera city of Nice, still basking in a late Mediterranean summer, on Friday announced restrictions including a maximum of 10 people allowed to gather in its parks and on its beaches.

It will be forbidden to buy or consume alcohol in public in the city after 8:00 pm while bars can no longer open all night.

The local football club also announced it was abandoning plans to admit fans for the home clash against Paris Saint-Germain this weekend.

Nice had hoped to admit 5,000 fans on Sunday, but the club said that it "regrets to inform its public that the match against Paris Saint-Germain will be played behind closed doors".

On Thursday, Marseille hosted Saint-Etienne in front of only 1,000 spectators after also having initially hoped to admit 5,000.

According to the latest figures, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 31,095 people in France.

Despite the alarming figures, Castex last week steered clear of announcing new nationwide restrictions, saying the French should use caution and "succeed in living with this virus".

